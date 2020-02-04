UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lung Cancer Remains Most Prevalent Form Of Cancer In Incidence, Mortality - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Lung Cancer Remains Most Prevalent Form of Cancer in Incidence, Mortality - Report

Lung cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer worldwide in terms of incidence and mortality, with overall trends in cancer mortality being influenced by a country's ranking in the Human Development Index (HDI), a new International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report on Tuesday stated

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Lung cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer worldwide in terms of incidence and mortality, with overall trends in cancer mortality being influenced by a country's ranking in the Human Development Index (HDI), a new International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report on Tuesday stated.

According to IARC, 2.1 million new cases of lung cancer were reported in 2018, while the disease was also responsible for 1.8 million deaths in the same year, the most of any form of cancer. Tobacco smoking is responsible for 63 percent of global deaths from lung cancer, IARC stated.

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer among women in terms of incidence and mortality, and 627,000 women died from the disease in 2018. According to IARC, rising rates of breast cancer in higher-income countries are the result of younger age at menarche, increasing maternal age and lower numbers of pregnancies.

IARC also noted that there are significant discrepancies in breast cancer mortality rates between low- and high-income countries.

"In many countries with high levels of the Human Development Index (HDI), incidence rates have stabilized and mortality rates are declining, whereas in countries in transition towards higher HDI levels, mortality trends have tended to parallel the increasing incidence trends," the report stated.

Similar trends are observed in colorectal cancer rates, as mortality has decreased in high-income countries, but the number of deaths is increasing considerably in low- and middle-income countries.

In a joint press release accompanying the IARC report, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for an improvement in cancer services in low- and middle-income countries. According to WHO, 90 percent of high-income countries have comprehensive cancer treatment services available in the public health system, compared to less than 15 percent of low-income countries.

World Cancer Day, an initiative launched by IARC, takes place on February 4. Its goals are to raise awareness of cancer as one of the most prominent diseases affecting humanity and to draw public attention to the need to help improve screening and treatment methods across the globe.

Related Topics

World Died Same February Women 2018 Breast Cancer Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against dismissal o ..

1 minute ago

China virus: What we know about the fatalities

1 minute ago

NAVTTC, Chinese join hand to improve quality of te ..

1 minute ago

'Serf' comedy becomes top grossing Russian film

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Government College University students form human ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.