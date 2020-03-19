UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg To Close Airport In Latest Virus Response

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

Luxembourg to close airport in latest virus response

Luxembourg announced Thursday that it plans to close its international airport to passengers before next week, in the latest move to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around Europe

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Luxembourg announced Thursday that it plans to close its international airport to passengers before next week, in the latest move to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around Europe.

Many flights have already been halted but there are still some scheduled services to the grand duchy operated by British Airways and KLM.

"We really want passenger traffic to end by Monday, because it makes no sense," Luxembourg's defence, internal security and mobility minister Francois Bausch told a video news conference.

Freight services will be maintained.

Last year, Luxembourg airport handled 4.4 million passengers.

Airlines and governments across the world have begun halting services to prevent passengers' spreading the epidemic.

Luxembourg's flag-carrier Luxair has begun bringing home its nationals who are marooned abroad.

By Thursday, Luxembourg had recorded 335 cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths.

Related Topics

World Europe Traffic Luxembourg Turkish Lira Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khwaja Saad Rafiq says this period is full of poli ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Football Federation seeks one-month Super ..

25 seconds ago

Special Committees formed to check educational ins ..

27 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and ..

6 minutes ago

European stocks steadier as European Central Bank ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico reports first coronavirus death

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.