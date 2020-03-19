Luxembourg to close airport in latest virus response

Luxembourg announced Thursday that it plans to close its international airport to passengers before next week, in the latest move to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around Europe

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Luxembourg announced Thursday that it plans to close its international airport to passengers before next week, in the latest move to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around Europe.

Many flights have already been halted but there are still some scheduled services to the grand duchy operated by British Airways and KLM.

"We really want passenger traffic to end by Monday, because it makes no sense," Luxembourg's defence, internal security and mobility minister Francois Bausch told a video news conference.

Freight services will be maintained.

Last year, Luxembourg airport handled 4.4 million passengers.

Airlines and governments across the world have begun halting services to prevent passengers' spreading the epidemic.

Luxembourg's flag-carrier Luxair has begun bringing home its nationals who are marooned abroad.

By Thursday, Luxembourg had recorded 335 cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths.