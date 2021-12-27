Macao reports 1st imported COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

(@FahadShabbir)

MACAO, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday reported its first imported COVID-19 case of Omicron variant, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 78.

The new case was a 23-year-old male Macao resident who departed the United States on Thursday and arrived in the SAR on Saturday via Singapore, said the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Macao and developed symptoms of coughing and phlegm on Monday, the center said.

The health authority of Macao tested the genome sequence of the virus and found it was of the Omicron variant.

The center called on Macao residents overseas to reduce unnecessary traveling as much as possible.