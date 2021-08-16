UrduPoint.com

Macao To Reopen Recreational Facilities With Eased COVID -19 Situation

The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will reopen certain recreational facilities on Wednesday as the COVID-19 situation in the SAR gradually eased, according to an instruction signed by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng

The SAR closed the recreational facilities, including movie theaters, gyms and indoor amusement parks, on Aug. 5 after four COVID-19 cases were detected earlier.

As of Monday, no new cases had been reported in Macao for 13 consecutive days, easing the risk of community spread, according to the SAR government.

The government also urged the recreational facilities to disinfect the venues before reopening and strictly check the health codes of customers.

