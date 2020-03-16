Macron to address nation on coronavirus Monday night

President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night on the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, the presidency said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night on the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, the presidency said.

Macron was to hold a meeting with his prime minister, top military adviser, intelligence coordinator and ministers of health, the interior and foreign affairs on the health crisis before giving a televised address at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).