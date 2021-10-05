UrduPoint.com

Madrid Drops More COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases Plummet In Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:28 PM

Madrid drops more COVID-19 restrictions as cases plummet in Spain

The region of Madrid officially dropped all COVID-19 related capacity restrictions on Monday, as viral infections across Spain continue to decrease

OVIEDO, Spain, 5 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) -:The region of Madrid officially dropped all COVID-19 related capacity restrictions on Monday, as viral infections across Spain continue to decrease.

Over the weekend, the country counted just 4,271 new infections � the lowest weekend figure since July 13, 2020.

New infections have been plummeting since the summer surge, while the number of people fully vaccinated continues to increase.

On Monday, Health Ministry data showed that 77.

4% of the entire Spanish population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the promising figures, the government of Madrid has eliminated the need to limit the number of people in places ranging from bars and restaurants to churches, libraries or sports centers.

Indoor masks and a few other restrictions like not being able to dance indoors at nightclubs still remain, but life in the Spanish capital increasingly resembles how it was before the pandemic struck.

Related Topics

Sports Madrid Spain July 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 20 ..

Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 2023

21 seconds ago
 Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area r ..

Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area residents: IWMB

22 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road P ..

UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crust ..

24 seconds ago
 UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveri ..

UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Turkey conducting test studies on spacecraft for m ..

Turkey conducting test studies on spacecraft for moon mission

26 seconds ago
 Turkey rescues 146 asylum seekers pushed back by G ..

Turkey rescues 146 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.