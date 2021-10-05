Madrid drops more COVID-19 restrictions as cases plummet in Spain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OVIEDO, Spain, 5 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) -:The region of Madrid officially dropped all COVID-19 related capacity restrictions on Monday, as viral infections across Spain continue to decrease.

Over the weekend, the country counted just 4,271 new infections � the lowest weekend figure since July 13, 2020.

New infections have been plummeting since the summer surge, while the number of people fully vaccinated continues to increase.

On Monday, Health Ministry data showed that 77.

4% of the entire Spanish population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

With the promising figures, the government of Madrid has eliminated the need to limit the number of people in places ranging from bars and restaurants to churches, libraries or sports centers.

Indoor masks and a few other restrictions like not being able to dance indoors at nightclubs still remain, but life in the Spanish capital increasingly resembles how it was before the pandemic struck.