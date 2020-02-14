Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts during next 24 hours: MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during next 24 hours.

According to MET office rain in districts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Murree. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 26, Dir (upper 22, lower 05), Pattan 14, Malamjabba, Balakot 13, Mirkhani 07, Chitral 06, Drosh 05, Saidusharif, Kakul 03, Parachinar 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 04, City 03), Garidupatta 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Bagrote 01, Punjab: Murree 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Parachinar -08�C, Kalam -06�C, Skardu -05�C, Bagrote -04�C, Gupis, Quetta -03�C & Malamjabba -02�C.