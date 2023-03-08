UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, the day temperature is likely to increase in the plain areas of the country According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, the day temperature is likely to increase in the plain areas of the country According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, mostly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The minimum to maximum temperatures recorded during last 24 hours were Islamabad 09/30, Lahore 15/30, Karachi 19/35, Peshawar 11/32, Quetta 05/24, Gilgit 10/24, Skardu 01/14, Muzaffarabad 10/30, Murree 05/20, Faisalabad15/31, Multan 16/33, Srinagar 03/21, Jammu 13/28, Leh-06/ 08, Pulwama 04/19, Anantnag 02/20, Shupiyan 04/20 and Baramulla 04/ 19.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06mm, Kalam -02 and Astore -01 00mm.

