Majority Eligible Population Vaccinated, Corona Positivity Ratio Dropped Below 1%: Dr Nausheen Hamid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said that nearly 75 per cent of target eligible population was vaccinated where more than 2 million doses have been administered and COVID-19 positivity ratio in country dropped below 1%

Talking to a private news channel, she asked public to adopt safety measures continuously to avoid Covid-19 during Ramazan and follow the standard operating procedures to maintain social distancing and wearing face masks.

She also asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots of Coronavirus done, adding, senior citizens who have taken only two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will lose their fully vaccinated status if they do not take a booster shot on time.

Government will further step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and is expanding the criteria for vaccine booster shots, she added.

The process of administering booster shots had begun already and was currently underway in the country, she said, adding, government has millions of doses' of booster vaccines which would being administrating to all eligible population.

Replying to a question, she made it clear that no any further burden was being witnessed on health care system and country is making progress in "rapid recovery" and all indicators point to a new normal life return after COVID-19 outbreak.

D r Nausheen lauded collective efforts of the government, NCOC and media to help detection of cases, making various COVID-19 vaccines available, and increasing vaccination awareness which in turn contributed to the decrease in the number of cases", she added.

