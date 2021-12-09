Majority of Australians want COVID-19 booster vaccines: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 70 percent of Australians say they want a coronavirus booster vaccine, a survey has found

CANBERRA, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:More than 70 percent of Australians say they want a coronavirus booster vaccine, a survey has found.

Researchers from Australian National University (ANU) on Thursday published the latest findings from their ongoing survey of more than 3,400 people during the pandemic.

It found that 71.9 percent of respondents said they will get a booster vaccine when available.

However, it did reveal portions of the population that are hesitant about boosters.

"In our analysis we found males, younger Australians, those who live outside of advantaged areas, those who have not completed Year 12, those who speak a language other than English, and those who have had their first dose vaccination relatively recently are all less willing to receive their 'third dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine," study co-author Nicholas Biddle said in a media release.

Booster vaccines are currently available to Australians aged 18 and over six months after their second shot.