Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:32 PM

The experts said that Malaria remained a challenge with 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023 alone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The experts said that Malaria remained a challenge with 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023 alone.

They were addressing a seminar arranged by the Department of Community Medicine, University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) to mark World Malaria Day 2025.

They said that although malaria is an alarming issue. However, it is a preventable and curable disease. The key lies in reinvestment in public health but innovative strategies along with global and local action are imperative to overcome this issue, they added.

Dr. Nosheen Safdar Technical Officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa joined the seminar virtually from Congo Brazzaville and presented “Malaria – An Ancient Scourge”.

She highlighted a compelling journey through malaria’s deep historical roots to its modern-day battlefields and said that malaria has profound impact on human civilizations from ancient Egyptian times to today’s global health crises.

She emphasized the scientific breakthroughs and said that it would help for its speedy elimination.

She also showcased the power of vaccines, vector control and community-driven innovation in rewriting the malaria narrative.

Dr. Azmat Abbas, District Health Officer (Preventive Services), District Health Authority (DHA) Faisalabad, highlighted the field-level efforts to control malaria. His data-rich presentation offered a real-time picture of how malaria prevention is being tackled at the grassroots.

He stressed the need of environmental hygiene, modern diagnostic tools and dedicated fieldwork of public health teams and said that it would inspire many to see how local action can drive national change.

UMDC students also delivered an excellent presentation on the Parasitology and Clinical Workup of Malaria which underlined the importance of early diagnosis, clinical vigilance and timely treatment in saving lives and preventing complications such as cerebral malaria.

