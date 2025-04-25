Malaria Claimed 597,000 Deaths Globally In 2023: Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:32 PM
The experts said that Malaria remained a challenge with 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023 alone
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The experts said that Malaria remained a challenge with 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023 alone.
They were addressing a seminar arranged by the Department of Community Medicine, University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) to mark World Malaria Day 2025.
They said that although malaria is an alarming issue. However, it is a preventable and curable disease. The key lies in reinvestment in public health but innovative strategies along with global and local action are imperative to overcome this issue, they added.
Dr. Nosheen Safdar Technical Officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa joined the seminar virtually from Congo Brazzaville and presented “Malaria – An Ancient Scourge”.
She highlighted a compelling journey through malaria’s deep historical roots to its modern-day battlefields and said that malaria has profound impact on human civilizations from ancient Egyptian times to today’s global health crises.
She emphasized the scientific breakthroughs and said that it would help for its speedy elimination.
She also showcased the power of vaccines, vector control and community-driven innovation in rewriting the malaria narrative.
Dr. Azmat Abbas, District Health Officer (Preventive Services), District Health Authority (DHA) Faisalabad, highlighted the field-level efforts to control malaria. His data-rich presentation offered a real-time picture of how malaria prevention is being tackled at the grassroots.
He stressed the need of environmental hygiene, modern diagnostic tools and dedicated fieldwork of public health teams and said that it would inspire many to see how local action can drive national change.
UMDC students also delivered an excellent presentation on the Parasitology and Clinical Workup of Malaria which underlined the importance of early diagnosis, clinical vigilance and timely treatment in saving lives and preventing complications such as cerebral malaria.
Recent Stories
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
More Stories From Health
-
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts4 minutes ago
-
KP drafts comprehensive Immunization Strategy to achieve full coverage in children vaccination3 hours ago
-
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply1 day ago
-
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed2 days ago
-
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 253 days ago
-
AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin Ahmed3 days ago
-
Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaign4 days ago
-
KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis4 days ago
-
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson6 days ago
-
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend7 days ago
-
MIH conducts free Autism camp9 days ago
-
‘Pyari Beti’ initiative: MBBS students to earn marks through community service14 days ago