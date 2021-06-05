UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Approves Phase 3 Clinical Trials On New Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

Malaysia approves phase 3 clinical trials on new Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Malaysian regulators have approved clinical trials of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (SZKT), the Health Ministry said on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malaysian regulators have approved clinical trials of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (SZKT), the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine will involve some 3,000 volunteers, aged 18 and above and will be conducted over a 15-19 month period, it said in a statement.

"The clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine that is being done in Malaysia will provide clinical data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine as well as data on its suitability for Malaysians," it said.

A grade 3 adverse event refers to side effects that are severe or medically significant but not immediately life-threatening, according to the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events.

In February, SZKT signed an agreement with Malaysian public-listed company Yong Tai for the procurement, phase 3 clinical trials and exclusive commercialization of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Malaysia has also engaged in a phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS), to generate scientific data in the development of the vaccine candidate to evaluate its safety and efficacy.

Malaysia is currently rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, both in finished products imported from China as well as a local fill and finish product bottled by Malaysian pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga.

Related Topics

China Company Shenzhen Malaysia February Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

66,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

31 minutes ago

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in ..

31 minutes ago

Govt. to bring environmental revolution: Fawad

31 minutes ago

Germany hails G7 global corporate tax decision

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.