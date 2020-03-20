UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Army To Enforce Virus Curbs, As Cases Top 1,000

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Malaysia will deploy the army to support police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a minister said Friday, as cases in the country surged above 1,000

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia will deploy the army to support police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a minister said Friday, as cases in the country surged above 1,000.

People have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed, while Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country.

But some have been ignoring the measures introduced this week, with people still going for walks in parks and eating out.

Police had originally been tasked with enforcing the restrictions, which will last until the end of March, but Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army would be brought in from Sunday.

"We are confident that with the army's help, stricter enforcement can be carried out," he told a press conference.

"There are still many who don't care about the orders from the government." Malaysia reported 130 new virus cases Friday to take its total to 1,030 -- the highest figure of any Southeast Asian country. Two people have died.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin previously appealed to Malaysians to abide by the restrictions,saying they are not an excuse to take a holiday or hang out with friends.

