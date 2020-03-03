UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Cuts Rates To Fight Virus Impact

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

Malaysia's central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday to the lowest level since 2010 to combat the impact of the new coronavirus, which has battered economies worldwide

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Malaysia's central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday to the lowest level since 2010 to combat the impact of the new coronavirus, which has battered economies worldwide.

Bank Negara Malaysia slashed the rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, as expected by economists, in its second cut this year.

It came as Australia's central bank reduced rates to a record low and as other institutions including the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and European Central Bank vow action.

Announcing the move, Malaysia's central bank said growth "will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak primarily in the tourism-related and manufacturing sectors".

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 90,000 infected globally since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, although the crisis has shifted with more new cases now being recorded outside China.

Malaysia has so far reported 36 cases of the disease.

The government last week announced a $4.7 billion stimulus package to fight the impact of the virus, including tax breaks and cash aid.

The cut also comes amid a political crisis in Malaysia after a reformist government collapsed a week ago and Muhyiddin Yassin took office as prime minister backed by a scandal-mired party.

Ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, 94, is now challenging the new government's legitimacy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Bank Wuhan Japan Malaysia December Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung heir visits virus-hit plant in S. Korea

39 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Spanish official

11 minutes ago

PTI govt writes letter to UK government for repatr ..

16 minutes ago

Australia PM considering wider corona-virus travel ..

40 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Shoaib Malik laud crowd for ..

42 seconds ago

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.