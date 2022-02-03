UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Kicks Off Vaccination Drive For Children Aged 5-11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Malaysia kicks off vaccination drive for children aged 5-11

Malaysia kicked off its vaccination drive for children aged five to 11 years old on Thursday in a bid to protect the age group from COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Malaysia kicked off its vaccination drive for children aged five to 11 years old on Thursday in a bid to protect the age group from COVID-19.

The move to vaccinate the age group came as 147,282 were infected in the past six months, with 26 deaths recorded, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in his speech at the launch of the vaccination drive here.

He said children are also at risk of developing complications of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome and getting Long COVID that can cause prolonged symptoms and interrupt their recovery.

Khairy said the ministry targets vaccinating 70 percent of schooling children between seven and 12 years old or younger, and 50 percent of the country's 3.

6 million children including those aged five years old with one dose by the end of February.

He also thanked parents for their enthusiasm in cooperating in the vaccination program, noting that 517,107 eligible children have been registered as of Feb. 1.

Malaysia reported 30,194 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.9 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia February From Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strength ..

PM Imran Khan visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations: Naghma ..

29 seconds ago
 US special operations raid in NW Syria kills 9: mo ..

US special operations raid in NW Syria kills 9: monitor

33 seconds ago
 Three dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

Three dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

34 seconds ago
 Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on army camps in ..

Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on army camps in Balochistan

36 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 42 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

32 minutes ago
 Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for K ..

Love in the time of corona: Mountain 'tease' for Kilde and Shiffrin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>