Malaysia Registers Thailand-Made AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:14 PM

Malaysia Registers Thailand-Made AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use - Health Minister

Malaysia approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Thailand's Siam Bioscience, Health Minister Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Malaysia approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Thailand's Siam Bioscience, Health Minister Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Friday.

Siam Bioscience will produce over 85 billion vaccine doses for Thailand and neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

"The meeting has decided to grant approval for conditional registration for the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca Solution for Injection, produced by Siam Bioscience in Thailand, for emergency use," the minister said as quoted by Malaysian newspaper The Star.

He added that the Thai company will be the main supplier of AstraZeneca vaccines for the Malaysian National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Malaysia has so far registered over 595,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,096 deaths caused by the disease.

More Stories From Health

