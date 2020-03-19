UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Report 110 New Cases Of COVID-19, 900 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Malaysia on Thursday announced 110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 900, said the Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia on Thursday announced 110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 900, said the Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, 63 had been traced to a large scale religious event held in the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Minister Adham Baba said in a statement.

A total of 75 cases had been cured and discharged, while 20 were currently being held in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing.

Adham also advised those staying at home to take care of their health including ensuring their food stocks were suitable to prevent food poisoning while those with chronic illnesses to take their medication regularly.

The government started implementation of the "movement control order" including closing shops and schools as well as imposing travel bans, calling for residents to stay at home in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

