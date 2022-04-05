UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 10,002 New COVID-19 Infections, 28 New Deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 10,002 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,256,469, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 98 new imported cases and 9,904 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 28 deaths have been reported, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 35,127.

The ministry reported 23,302 new recoveries, sending the total number of cured and discharged to 4,041,723.

There are 179,619 active cases, 236 are being held in intensive care and 140 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 22,081 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 84.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.6 percent have received boosters.

Health

