Malaysia Reports 10,052 New COVID-19 Infections, 22 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Malaysia reported 10,052 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,352,611, according to the health ministry

There are 21 new imported cases, with 10,031 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 22 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,363.

The ministry reported 15,893 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,196,656.

There are 120,592 active cases, 161 are being held in intensive care and 99 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 47,622 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 84.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.8 percent have received boosters.

