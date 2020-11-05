UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 1,009 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Thu 05th November 2020

Malaysia reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 36,434, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 36,434, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that nine of the new cases are imported and 1,000 are local transmissions.

Another six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 277.

Another 839 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 25,654, or 70.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,503 active cases, 78 are being held in intensive care and 28 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

