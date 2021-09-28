UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 10,959 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Malaysia recorded 10,959 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,209,194, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia recorded 10,959 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,209,194, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 12 are imported and 10,947 are locally transmitted, showed data released on the ministry's website.

An additional 258 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 25,695.

An additional 16,430 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 2,005,939 in Malaysia.

Of the 177,560 active cases currently, 978 are being held in intensive care units with 576 of them in need of assisted breathing.

