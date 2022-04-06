Malaysia reports 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, 33 more deaths

Malaysia reported 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,268,486, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,268,486, according to the health ministry.

There are 59 new imported cases, with 11,958 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 33 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,160.

The ministry reported 20,431 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 4,062,154.

There are 171,172 active cases, 234 are being held in intensive care and 131 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 22,807 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 84.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.6 percent have received boosters.