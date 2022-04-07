UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 12,105 New COVID-19 Infections, 32 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Malaysia reported 12,105 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,280,591, according to the health ministry

There are 43 new imported cases, with 12,062 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 32 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,192.

The ministry reported 21,029 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,083,183.

There are 162,216 active cases, 221 are being held in intensive care and 122 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 25,487 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 84.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.7 percent have received boosters.

