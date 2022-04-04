Malaysia reports 12,380 new COVID-19 infections, 30 more deaths

Malaysia reported 12,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,246,467, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 12,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,246,467, according to the health ministry.

There are 462 new imported cases, with 11,918 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 30 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,099.

The ministry reported 20,635 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,018,421.

There are 192,947 active cases, with 253 being held in intensive care and 157 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 15,708 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 84.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.5 percent have received boosters.