UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 12,380 New COVID-19 Infections, 30 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Malaysia reports 12,380 new COVID-19 infections, 30 more deaths

Malaysia reported 12,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,246,467, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 12,380 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,246,467, according to the health ministry.

There are 462 new imported cases, with 11,918 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 30 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,099.

The ministry reported 20,635 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,018,421.

There are 192,947 active cases, with 253 being held in intensive care and 157 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 15,708 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and 84.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.5 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

China's logistics sector less upbeat in March

China's logistics sector less upbeat in March

2 minutes ago
 Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid ..

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid COVID-19 wave

19 minutes ago
 38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub op ..

38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub open to traffic

19 minutes ago
 Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19

19 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.