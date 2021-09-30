Malaysia reports 12,434 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 26,000 mark

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 12,434 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,232,960, according to the health ministry.

Some eight of the new cases are imported and 12,426 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 208 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,143.

About 17,000 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,037,099.

Of the remaining 169,718 active cases, 978 are being held in intensive care and 565 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 338,661 doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 71.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 61.5 percent are fully vaccinated.