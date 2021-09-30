UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 12,434 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Pass 26,000 Mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Malaysia reports 12,434 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 26,000 mark

Malaysia reported 12,434 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,232,960, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 12,434 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,232,960, according to the health ministry.

Some eight of the new cases are imported and 12,426 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 208 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,143.

About 17,000 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,037,099.

Of the remaining 169,718 active cases, 978 are being held in intensive care and 565 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 338,661 doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 71.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 61.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belaru ..

Over 5,000 Protest-Related Crimes Logged in Belarus Since August 2020 - Investig ..

51 seconds ago
 Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

22 minutes ago
 Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP comman ..

Captain embraces martyrdom in Tank IBO; TTP commander killed: ISPR

53 seconds ago
 Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in ..

Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in Tank operation

54 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 2,564 more COVID-19 cases, 311,289 ..

S.Korea reports 2,564 more COVID-19 cases, 311,289 in total

58 seconds ago
 Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid ..

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.