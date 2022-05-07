UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,251 New COVID-19 Infections, 7 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 11:57 AM

Malaysia reports 1,251 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

Malaysia reported 1,251 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,455,364, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,251 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,455,364, according to the health ministry.

There are nine new imported cases, with 1,242 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further seven deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,576.

The ministry reported 2,599 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,393,689.

Of 26,099 active cases, 76 are being held in intensive care and 39 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 19,105 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters. Enditem

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after ..

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after US nuclear warning

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 39,600 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 39,600 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

U.S. Bay Area COVID cases climb

6 minutes ago
 Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidenti ..

Gas leak sparks hotel blast, says Cuban presidential office

6 minutes ago
 Three hurt in road mishap

Three hurt in road mishap

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.