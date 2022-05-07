Malaysia reports 1,251 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Malaysia reported 1,251 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,455,364, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 1,251 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,455,364, according to the health ministry.

There are nine new imported cases, with 1,242 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further seven deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,576.

The ministry reported 2,599 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,393,689.

Of 26,099 active cases, 76 are being held in intensive care and 39 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 19,105 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters. Enditem