Malaysia Reports 130 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,030 In Total

Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia on Friday announced 130 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 1,030, said the Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, at least 48 were traced to a large scale religious event held near the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases, 87 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 26 were currently being held in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing.

Noor Hisham also advised those staying at home to practice good hygiene, sanitize their homes and living spaces and to maintain a healthy lifestyle while being confined indoors.

In a post on social media, Noor Hisham said 12 public healthcare workers and three from the private healthcare sector have been infected by the COVID-19 virus.

One of 12 public health staff is currently in ICU on ventilatory support.

Malaysia is implementing a two-week "movement control order" including closing shops and schools as well as imposing travel bans, calling for residents to stay at home in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing the armed forces would be deployed to assist the police in enforcement.

"The public is advised to comply with any order from the authorities as needed under the movement control order. Stern action will be taken against those who are stubborn and do not comply with the order," it said.

