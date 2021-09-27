UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 13,104 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:21 PM

Malaysia reported another 13,104 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,198,235, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 13,104 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,198,235, according to the health ministry.

Eight of the new cases are imported and 13,096 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 278 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 25,437.

About 20,971 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,989,509.

Of the remaining 183,289 active cases, 1,050 are being held in intensive care units and 582 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 269,465 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday alone, and some 69.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 60.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.

