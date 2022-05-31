Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,325 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,505,059, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,323 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,669.

The ministry reported 1,935 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,445,611.

There are 23,779 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 15 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,803 vaccine doses administered on Monday and 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.