UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,325 New COVID-19 Infections, 4 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

Malaysia reported 1,325 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,505,059, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,325 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,505,059, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 1,323 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,669.

The ministry reported 1,935 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,445,611.

There are 23,779 active cases, with 32 being held in intensive care and 15 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 10,803 vaccine doses administered on Monday and 85.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation ..

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due to Torrential Rains ..

3 minutes ago
 India records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more de ..

India records 2,338 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Iran says IAEA report on undeclared nuclear sites ..

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared nuclear sites 'not fair'

12 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers shed new light on difficulty to ..

Aussie researchers shed new light on difficulty to change mind

12 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of COVID-19

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.