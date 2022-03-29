Malaysia reports 13,336 new COVID-19 infections, 54 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 13,336 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,152,203, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 189 new imported cases, with 13,147 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 54 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,842.

The ministry reported 25,552 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,896,489.

There are 220,872 active cases, 288 are being held in intensive care and 185 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 41,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday alone, and 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent have been fully vaccinated and 48 percent have received boosters.