Malaysia Reports 13,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

Malaysia reported another 13,754 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, raising the national total to 2,156,678, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported another 13,754 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, raising the national total to 2,156,678, according to the health ministry.

Four of the new cases are imported and 13,750 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Another 116 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 24,681.

About 16,628 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,933,713.

Of the remaining 198,284 active cases, 1,117 are being held in intensive care and 615 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 326,612 doses administered on Thursday alone and some 68.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 58.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

