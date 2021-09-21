UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 14,345 New COVID-19 Cases, 301 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:31 PM

Malaysia recorded 14,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,112,175, according to the health ministry

Of the new cases 43 are imported and 14,302 are locally transmitted, showed data released at the ministry's website.

An additional 301 deaths from the pandemic were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll to 23,744.

An additional 16,814 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the country to 1,880,733.

Currently of the 207,698 active cases, 1,154 are being held in intensive care units with 633 of them in need of assisted breathing.

