Malaysia reports 15,215 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 15,215 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,167,418, according to the health ministry.

There are 250 new imported cases, with 14,965 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 64 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,906.

The ministry reported 24,154 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,920,643.

There are 211,869 active cases, 282 are being held in intensive care and 176 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 47,608 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.1 percent have received boosters.