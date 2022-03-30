UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 15,215 New COVID-19 Infections, 64 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Malaysia reports 15,215 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

Malaysia reported 15,215 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,167,418, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 15,215 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,167,418, according to the health ministry.

There are 250 new imported cases, with 14,965 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 64 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 34,906.

The ministry reported 24,154 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,920,643.

There are 211,869 active cases, 282 are being held in intensive care and 176 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 47,608 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.1 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 ..

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 deaths of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 UK Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - P ..

UK Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Permanent Representative to UN

6 minutes ago
 Japan to Tighten Crypto Rules to Ensure Effectiven ..

Japan to Tighten Crypto Rules to Ensure Effectiveness of Anti-Russian Sanctions ..

7 minutes ago
 Poaching gang busted, Leopard cub seized

Poaching gang busted, Leopard cub seized

7 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 43,023,215

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 43,023,215

7 minutes ago
 Beijing Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Continue to ..

Beijing Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Continue to Adhere to Path of Negotiation ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.