UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 16,863 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 New Deaths

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Malaysia reports 16,863 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

Malaysia recorded 16,863 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,138,867, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 16,863 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,138,867, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included 238 imported cases and 16,625 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

A further 37 deaths have been reported from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,751.

The ministry reported 26,171 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 3,870,937.

Of the 233,179 active cases currently, 299 are being held in intensive care and 187 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The Southeast Asian country reported 24,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, and that 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 47.9 percent have received booster shots.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imra ..

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

3 minutes ago
 Mega offshore wind farm in China generates 1 bln k ..

Mega offshore wind farm in China generates 1 bln kWh of power

25 minutes ago
 Russia Has Reason to Suggest NATO Heard Its Securi ..

Russia Has Reason to Suggest NATO Heard Its Security Concerns - Lavrov

25 minutes ago
 No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

56 minutes ago
 Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

1 hour ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>