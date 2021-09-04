UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 19,057 New COVID-19 Cases, 362 New Deaths

Malaysia reported 19,057 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,824,439

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 19,057 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,824,439.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 10 of the new cases are imported and 19,047 are locally transmitted.

An additional 362 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 17,883 in the Southeast Asian country.

An additional 21,582 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,550,254 or 85 percent of all cases in Malaysia.

There are currently 256,302 active cases recorded in the country, with 978 of them being held in intensive care and 460 in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported 321,349 vaccine doses were administered on Friday alone, and that some 62 percent of its population have received at least one dose and 47.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

