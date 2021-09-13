Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) ) --:Malaysia reported another 19,198 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,979,698.

About five of the new cases are imported and 19,193 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 292 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 20,711.

Some 20,980 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,721,710.

Of the remaining 237,277 active cases, 1,338 are being held in intensive care and 721 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 227,476 doses administered on Sunday alone and some 65.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 52.6 percent are fully vaccinated.