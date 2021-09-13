UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 19,198 New COVID-19 Cases, 292 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Malaysia reports 19,198 new COVID-19 cases, 292 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 19,198 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,979,698

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) ) --:Malaysia reported another 19,198 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 1,979,698.

About five of the new cases are imported and 19,193 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 292 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 20,711.

Some 20,980 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,721,710.

Of the remaining 237,277 active cases, 1,338 are being held in intensive care and 721 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 227,476 doses administered on Sunday alone and some 65.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 52.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveri ..

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooti ..

Citizens demand action against unknown for uprooting saplings along Tufail Road

2 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokov ..

Medvedev wins maiden Grand Slam title, ends Djokovic's bid for year's Grand Slam ..

2 minutes ago
 SSGC announces to close CNG for four days

SSGC announces to close CNG for four days

2 minutes ago
 Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after miss ..

Dogs of war: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 ..

S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 in total

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.