UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 2 Deaths Due To COVID-19, 673 Cases In Total

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Malaysia reports 2 deaths due to COVID-19, 673 cases in total

Malaysia announced its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday as the total number of cases climbed to 673, according to the Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia announced its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday as the total number of cases climbed to 673, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 120 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 95 of those being traced to a large scale religious event held near Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Minister Adham Baba said in a statement.

The two fatalities include a 34-year-old man who had attended the event, and had shown symptoms on March 5 before testing positive on March 12 and finally succumbing to the infection.

The second fatality was a 60-year-old man from the north Borneo state of Sarawak with a history of chronic ailments.

Adham said that of the total cases, 49 had been cured and discharged, while 12 were currently being held in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing.

He urged the public to comply with the comprehensive restrictive measures from March 18 to March 31 announced by the government on Monday, warning that stern measures including imprisonment would be imposed on those who refused.

Malaysia is introducing comprehensive restrictive measures including closing shops and schools and imposing travel bans, in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak following a recent spike of cases in the past few days.

Related Topics

Man Kuala Lumpur Malaysia February March Event From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA Youth Council organises ‘Let’s innovate w ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Cargo boosts its freighter summer schedule ..

1 minute ago

PML-N leaders say PTI govt has no capacity to deal ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese Scientists Begin Recruiting Volunteers for ..

8 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) confiscates ..

8 minutes ago

86pc work on HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.