Malaysia reports 2 deaths due to COVID-19, 673 cases in total

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia announced its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday as the total number of cases climbed to 673, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 120 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 95 of those being traced to a large scale religious event held near Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Minister Adham Baba said in a statement.

The two fatalities include a 34-year-old man who had attended the event, and had shown symptoms on March 5 before testing positive on March 12 and finally succumbing to the infection.

The second fatality was a 60-year-old man from the north Borneo state of Sarawak with a history of chronic ailments.

Adham said that of the total cases, 49 had been cured and discharged, while 12 were currently being held in intensive care and in need of assisted breathing.

He urged the public to comply with the comprehensive restrictive measures from March 18 to March 31 announced by the government on Monday, warning that stern measures including imprisonment would be imposed on those who refused.

Malaysia is introducing comprehensive restrictive measures including closing shops and schools and imposing travel bans, in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak following a recent spike of cases in the past few days.