Malaysia Reports 20,670 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Pass 12,000 Mark

Sat 14th August 2021

Malaysia reported 20,670 new cases of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,384,353

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that eight of the new cases are imported and 20,662 are local transmissions.

Another 260 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 12,228.

Some 17,655 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,128,183 or 81.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 243,942 active cases, 1,096 are being held in intensive care and 540 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

