Malaysia reports 2,124 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 2,124 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the total tally to 4,485,419, according to the health ministry.

They included one new imported case and 2,123 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,633.

The ministry reported 2,303 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients cured and discharged to 4,419,997.

Currently there are 29,789 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, with 35 of them held in intensive care and 22 in need of assisted breathing.