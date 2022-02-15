UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 21,315 New COVID-19 Infections, 24 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,061,550, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,061,550, according to the health ministry.

There are 81 new imported cases, with 21,234 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,149.

The ministry reported 8,517 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,860,954.

There are 168,447 active cases, 199 are being held in intensive care and 115 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 149,888 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone, and 80.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

2 minutes ago
 China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freesk ..

China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freeski slopestyle finals at Beijing ..

2 minutes ago
 Connectivity for trade, investment core of governm ..

Connectivity for trade, investment core of government trade policy: Razak Dawood ..

2 minutes ago
 Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to base ..

Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to bases: ministry

5 minutes ago
 French group Engie returns to profit as energy pri ..

French group Engie returns to profit as energy prices soar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>