Malaysia reports 21,468 new COVID-19 cases, 277 new deaths

Malaysia recorded 21,468 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,363,683

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia recorded 21,468 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 1,363,683.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press statement that 25 of the new cases are imported and 21,443 are local transmissions.

Another 277 more deaths were reported, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 11,968.

Another 17,025 patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,110,528 or 81.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 241,187 active cases, 1,075 are being held in intensive care and 537 of those are in need of assisted breathing.