Malaysia reports 22,030 new COVID-19 infections, 92 new deaths

Malaysia reported 22,030 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,845,601, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 22,030 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,845,601, according to the health ministry.

There are 394 new imported cases, with 21,636 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 92 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,899.

The ministry reported 33,872 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,502,760.

There are 308,942 active cases, 388 are being held in intensive care and 215 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 51,798 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, and 83.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent have been fully vaccinated and 46.9 percent have received boosters.