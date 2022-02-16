UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 22,133 New COVID-19 Infections, 31 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 12:53 PM

Malaysia recorded 22,133 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 3,083,683, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Malaysia recorded 22,133 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 3,083,683, according to the health ministry.

Among the newly reported cases are 80 imported cases and 22,053 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

A further 31 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 32,180.

The ministry reported 7,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people recovered from COVID-19 and discharged to 2,868,538 in the country.

There are 182,965 active cases currently in the Southeast Asian country, with 194 of them in intensive care and 120 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 154,776 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and that 80.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 41.3 percent have received their third dose.

