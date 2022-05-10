UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,246 New COVID-19 Infections, 1 More Death

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,246 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,461,135, according to the Health Ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 2,241 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,584.

The ministry reported 2,433 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,403,183.

There are 22,368 active cases, 69 are being held in intensive care and 39 of those in need of assisted breathing.

There were 27,286 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Also, 82.1 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters.

