Malaysia Reports 22,535 New COVID-19 Infections, 87 More Deaths

Malaysia reported 22,535 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 3,823,571, according to the health ministry

There are 361 new imported cases, with 22,174 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 87 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,807.

The ministry reported 25,356 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,468,888.

There are 320,876 active cases, 384 are being held in intensive care and 222 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 45,025 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 83.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.8 percent have received boosters.

