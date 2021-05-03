Malaysia reports 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,500 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 417,512

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported 2,500 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 417,512.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are imported and 2,496 local transmissions.

Another 18 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,551.

A total of 2,068 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 385,208 or 92.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 30,753 active cases, 352 are being held in intensive care unit and 186 of those are in need of assisted breathing.