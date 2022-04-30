UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,579 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Malaysia reports 2,579 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

Malaysia reported 2,579 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,445,897, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,579 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,445,897, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases and 2,573 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further six deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,542.

The ministry reported 6,055 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,360,061.

There are 50,294 active cases, 78 are being held in intensive care and 50 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 38,581 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar' ..

Crisis deepens as Punjab Governor rejects Buzdar's resignation

7 minutes ago
 Chinese FM congratulates Kyrgyzstan's new FM on as ..

Chinese FM congratulates Kyrgyzstan's new FM on assuming office

8 seconds ago
 Chongqing companies to be fully supported to inves ..

Chongqing companies to be fully supported to invest in Pakistan

9 seconds ago
 Police find another rented flat of KU suicide bomb ..

Police find another rented flat of KU suicide bomber

11 seconds ago
 Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Runs in Regula ..

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Runs in Regular Mode - Gazprom

12 seconds ago
 Five gamblers held in muzaffargath

Five gamblers held in muzaffargath

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.