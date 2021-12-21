UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,589 New COVID-19 Cases, 43 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:31 PM

Malaysia reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths

Malaysia recorded 2,589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,721,544, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Malaysia recorded 2,589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,721,544, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 46 are imported and 2,543 are local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry reported 43 more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 31,135.

An additional 3,810 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,638,191 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 52,218 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care units including 210 in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported that 145,004 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Malaysia From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Us ..

Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's, Russian Cartr ..

2 minutes ago
 Wazir, Hazara return home

Wazir, Hazara return home

2 minutes ago
 Steps underway to renovate health centres in south ..

Steps underway to renovate health centres in south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3729 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3729 against USD Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Australia's first art library for children to open ..

Australia's first art library for children to open next year

7 minutes ago
 Rs.96.6 million allocated for employable digital s ..

Rs.96.6 million allocated for employable digital skills in merged districts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.