Malaysia Reports 2,605 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Malaysia recorded 2,605 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 4,463,740, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:Malaysia recorded 2,605 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 4,463,740, according to the health ministry.

There were four new imported cases with 2,601 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Six more deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,590.

The ministry reported 2,014 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 4,405,197.

Currently there are 22,953 active cases recorded in the Southeast Asian country, 67 of them held in intensive care and 38 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 28,466 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and that 85.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received booster jabs.

