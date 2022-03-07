UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 27,435 New COVID-19 Infections, 55 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

Malaysia reported 27,435 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,622,607, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 27,435 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,622,607, according to the health ministry.

Among them were 254 new imported cases and 27,181 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 55 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 33,228.

The ministry reported 30,335 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 3,281,128 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are 308,251 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care and 216 of them in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now ..

Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now!

10 minutes ago
 PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volo ..

Ukraine resistance to decide Europe's future: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

2 minutes ago
 Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely l ..

Launching of Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme widely lauded in KP

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks plunge over 3 pct in morning amid fea ..

Tokyo stocks plunge over 3 pct in morning amid fears over fuel price surge

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>